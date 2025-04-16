AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.00 and last traded at $162.54. Approximately 26,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 456,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

