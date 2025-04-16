Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $82.24, but opened at $86.11. Autoliv shares last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 555,900 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.45. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.