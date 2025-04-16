Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

