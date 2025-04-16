Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Purchases $151,541.91 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $151,541.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 336,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,136,773.30. This trade represents a 1.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 92,248 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

