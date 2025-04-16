Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 520 ($6.88) to GBX 525 ($6.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATYM

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Shares of ATYM traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 373 ($4.94). 267,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,923. The stock has a market cap of £635.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 275.29 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.