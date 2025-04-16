Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 520 ($6.88) to GBX 525 ($6.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.
