Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $337.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.38). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

