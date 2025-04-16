Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.