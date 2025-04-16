Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 120,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 271,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also

