Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquis Exchange had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.80%.
Shares of LON:AQX traded down GBX 2.49 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 710.01 ($9.40). The company had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 704.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 622.64. Aquis Exchange has a 12-month low of GBX 305.08 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 715 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of £195.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80.
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
