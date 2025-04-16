Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 166,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 187,456 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Angi

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $602.69 million, a P/E ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 9,308.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.