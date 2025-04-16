Andy Golding Sells 12,143 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £51,850.61 ($68,621.77).
Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.94), for a total transaction of £24,241.51 ($32,082.46).
- On Thursday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.14), for a total value of £126,783.36 ($167,791.64).
OSB Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,992. OSB Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 343.60 ($4.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($7.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 402.99.
OSB Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
