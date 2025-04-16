Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

