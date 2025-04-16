Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524,437 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.81. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8309 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

