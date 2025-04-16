Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.14.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

