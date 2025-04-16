Analyzing Envoy Medical (COCH) and Its Rivals

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Envoy Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Envoy Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 401 1407 2530 116 2.53

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.02%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Envoy Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -0.93 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 19.72

Envoy Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envoy Medical competitors beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.