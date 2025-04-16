Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $169.88

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.12.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
