Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold FY2026 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.45 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 18,438,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

