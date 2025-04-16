American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

