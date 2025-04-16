American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 456,600 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Rebel news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 181,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $2,417,788.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,020.14. The trade was a 94.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 91.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Rebel Stock Performance

NASDAQ AREB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 488,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,915. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $231.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) EPS for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 772.51% and a negative net margin of 111.30%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

