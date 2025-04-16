American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($53.44) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.
American Biltrite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ABLT opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. American Biltrite has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.03.
About American Biltrite
