American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($53.44) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

American Biltrite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ABLT opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. American Biltrite has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Get American Biltrite alerts:

About American Biltrite

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.