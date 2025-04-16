Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.72.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,663 shares of company stock worth $20,286,447 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

