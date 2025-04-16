Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Almonty Industries stock opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The firm has a market cap of C$717.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.47. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Almonty Industries

In other Almonty Industries news, Director Michael Lewis Black bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$60,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,560. Corporate insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

