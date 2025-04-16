Alexander G. Verge Acquires 75,000 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00.

Alexander G. Verge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Alexander G. Verge purchased 100,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Alexander G. Verge acquired 90,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00.

Journey Energy Price Performance

TSE JOY remained flat at C$1.35 during trading on Wednesday. 182,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,139. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

