Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

