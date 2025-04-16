Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$48.00. The company traded as high as C$42.97 and last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 621310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.42.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

