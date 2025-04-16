Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.