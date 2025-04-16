Air Canada Q1 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Air Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $9.98 on Monday. Air Canada has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

