Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.03. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

