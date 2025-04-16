Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,486 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Affirm worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 112,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

