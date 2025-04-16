Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Affinity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

