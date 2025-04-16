Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

RSPD stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

