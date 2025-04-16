Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 648,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $1,186,458.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,484,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,678,040. This trade represents a 1.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

