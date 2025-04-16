Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 36,786 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Iris Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.