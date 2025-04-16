Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 261,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,771,000.

KCE stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $103.87 and a 1-year high of $149.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.22.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

