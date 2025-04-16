Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 767 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

