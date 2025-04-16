Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 415.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

EPAM opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

