Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

