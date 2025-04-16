Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

