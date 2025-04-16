Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $931,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $898.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.01.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

