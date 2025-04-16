Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Adagene during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adagene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adagene by 1,349.2% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 3,825,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,952 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adagene by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 108,702 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADAG

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.