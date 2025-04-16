Acorns Advisers LLC Has $312,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

BA stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

