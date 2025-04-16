AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and traded as low as $14.21. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 6,950 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

