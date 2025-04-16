95,161 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

