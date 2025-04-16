78,339 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 10.5 %

EFV opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

