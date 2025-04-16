7,144 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE:TSE opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

