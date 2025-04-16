680 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,566,000 after acquiring an additional 243,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,439 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,153 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

