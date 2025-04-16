6,223 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Welltower by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.