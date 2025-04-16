4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

FDMT opened at $3.10 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 504,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

