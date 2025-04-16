3,546 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

