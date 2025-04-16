30,949 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

